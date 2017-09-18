Zaza problems at Valencia?

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza’s girlfriend has seemingly hit out at Valencia boss Marcelino for dropping the striker on Saturday.

Zaza only appeared as a 73rd-minute substitute during Valencia’s 1-1 draw with city rivals Levante in La Liga, and ItaSportPress reports the Italian striker “showed his disappointment” throughout the game.

The website explains he decided to warm up in the dressing room by himself before kick-off, while he was spotted talking to Marcelino “for a long time” prior to his introduction.

Zaza then returned to the dressing room immediately after the final whistle, despite the Coach calling him to wave off the fans.

“Seeing the performances of Santi Mina and Zaza, I’m in no doubts about the decision I made. I’d make it again,” Marcelino said after the game.

That was followed by Chiara Blasi appearing to take a swipe at the trainer for his perceived poor management of the 26-year-old.

“If you want people of character, you must manage them properly or accept that you can’t,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“But most importantly, you must remember the balls that one has and will always have. You mustn’t put them in the drawer for any reason. That’s settled.”

Zaza has scored one goal in four appearances for Valencia this season after completing a permanent transfer from Juventus over the summer.