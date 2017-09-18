NEWS
Monday September 18 2017
Odgaard ‘didn’t know who Paletta was’
By Football Italia staff

Inter Primavera hero Jens Odgaard reportedly did not know he was playing against Gabriel Paletta in their 3-0 win against Milan on Saturday.

Odgaard scored a hat-trick against Inter’s arch-rivals, but Milan’s defeat was made more awkward due to Gennaro Gattuso naming Paletta in central defence.

To add insult to injury, Tuttosport claims the striker had no idea the Argentine veteran was on the pitch until he was told after the game.

The 18-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Lyngby over the summer.

