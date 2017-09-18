Damato to ref Lazio-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Damato will take charge of Lazio’s clash with Napoli on Wednesday as the referees for Serie A Week 5 are announced.

The match at the Olimpico is the standout fixture in the midweek round, with Napoli top on goal difference after four wins out of four, while Lazio remain unbeaten and are just a point behind.

Elsewhere, Michael Fabbri will oversee Roma’s trip to Benevento, Marco Di Bello will officiate Bologna-Inter, Daniele Doveri will lead Juventus’ visit of Fiorentina and Rosario Abisso will preside over Milan-SPAL.

Atalanta-Crotone: Piccinini

Benevento-Roma: Fabbri

Bologna-Inter: Di Bello

Cagliari-Sassuolo: Gavillucci

Genoa-Chievo: Mazzoleni

Verona-Sampdoria: Manganiello

Juventus-Fiorentina: Doveri

Lazio-Napoli: Damato

Milan-SPAL: Abisso

Udinese-Torino: Rocchi