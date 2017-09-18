Agent: Big sides wanted Milinkovic…

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent claims “clubs from Madrid, Manchester and Milan” wanted the Lazio midfielder and admits he could leave next summer.

Milinkovic-Savic was linked with the likes of Juventus and Liverpool over the summer but ultimately stayed at Lazio, yet Mateja Kezman revealed the pair of 1985 European Cup finalists were not the only ones interested.

“If Milinkovic-Savic keeps this up, there will be plenty of contact from different clubs, like there was over the summer,” he told Radio CRC

“We’ll see what happens, but for now, what matters is that he’s growing under Inzaghi who’s a great Coach.

“Right now, Milinkovic-Savic is happy to continue his adventure in Rome with Lazio. [Sporting director] Igli Tare is sometimes criticised, but he’s done a great job.

“He signed some great players and sold those that weren’t happy at extraordinary prices.

“Now Lazio’s bench is longer and they can fight to finish in the top two and win the Europa League.

“Milinkovic-Savic to leave next summer? There’s been a lot of pressing from several clubs, such as those in Madrid, Manchester and Milan, but the lad wants to be happy, play to keep growing and become one of the best in his role.

“It’s difficult to see him away from Lazio, where he has started the season very well, but I can’t rule out him leaving.

“Napoli interested in Milinkovic-Savic? They did a great job, both in the League and in the Champions League. I heard rumors, but nothing more.”