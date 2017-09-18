‘Eto’o dreams of coaching Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Samuel Eto’o “would like to coach Inter” after he retires, according to Antalyaspor advisor George Gardi.

Eto’o won a Scudetto and the Champions League with Inter between 2009 and 2011, and the 36-year-old has not lost his scoring touch, netting 39 times in two seasons with Turkish side Antalyaspor.

“He’s had two seasons of playing like a great champion, with forty goals in Turkey,” Gardi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I won’t rule out him signing on for another season. After that, his objective is to end his career in MLS.

“After retirement? He’d like to become a Coach and he dreams, one day, of coaching Inter.”