Spalletti: Handanovic like Buffon, Cancelo…

By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti claims Samir Handanovic is worth as much as Gianluigi Buffon, while Joao Cancelo should be back before mid-October.

Speaking at a Press conference for Inter’s trip to Bologna in Serie A on Tuesday, Spalletti also called for less praise and warned against the dangers of a static midfield.

“Condition of my players? I found them all to be very adequate. I don’t think there will be any problems from this point of view,” explained the Coach.

“Icardi can still grow? I’ve complimented him a lot, but I’m happier to alk about his room for growth.

“We have many compliments for him and Perisic, but they risk being complimented too much.

“Therefore, I’m happier when it’s said that they can still improve. He’s a serpent in the penalty box. He’s an impossible player.

“Then, if he drops to play with the midfielders, he can still add something more, which doesn’t take anything away from his impact in the box.

“Surprised with form? What interests me is that the team know they’re not yet able to switch on cruise control.

“Crotone played as a team that knew their qualities and caused problems for us, so I’ll say that they were good and we were just the same, maybe with some individual performances like Handanovic’s.

“Inter have a goalkeeper of the utmost value, like Juve have in Buffon. We must be aware and constant in our work. It’s those subtle moments that then make a difference.

“Joao Mario and Brozovic can play alongside Borja Valero? I like midfielders that know how to take the ball into the opponents’ box.

“I don’t want to see a static midfield because that’s what would give our opponents the advantage.

“After that, it’s clear that quality is needed to play in our opponents’ final third. It’s something we need to learn. I’m against players being static.

“Gagliardini? He’s someone that produces the most in that role [of carrying the ball], and I haven’t exploited his characteristics to the fullest yet.

“Better to beat small teams or is the difference made against your rivals? There are certain matches that give you something more in terms of enthusiasm.

“Gloominess takes away your character, but too much euphoria prevents you from competing Still, it’s clear that direct clashes give you more consecration and certainty.

“Even tomorrow, no-one will give us anything and Bologna know that against Inter, they’ll have to give something more, like they did against Napoli. We must be like them and give our best.

“Cancelo? He’ll be ready before the derby. He’s keen to come back, but we still have to wait a bit longer because the thing that hurts most of all is a possible relapse.

“For now, we can afford to keep waiting. There’s no urgency and therefore we’ll take all the time in the world for him to recover in the best way possible.”