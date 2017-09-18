Suso agrees Milan extension?

By Football Italia staff

Suso has reportedly agreed a new contract with Milan, which would tie him to the club until 2022.

According to Sky Sport Italia, there was a satisfactory conclusion to a meeting between Milan and Suso’s agent Alessandro Lucci on Monday.

Consequently, the attacker is expected to sign on for another five years and earn €3m plus bonuses after tax.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and assisted four in eight appearances for the Rossoneri this season and was recently called up by Spain for the first time.