Nani ‘close to Lazio debut’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio winger Nani could be in contention to face Napoli after reportedly making good progress in training on Monday.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Nani worked out with his Lazio teammates and managed to take part in a practice match.

The website notes “his fitness is clearly improving”, to the extent that he could be called up by Simone Inzaghi for Napoli on Wednesday.

The Portuguese joined the Aquile on deadline day last month but arrived from Valencia with a knee injury.