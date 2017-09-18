NEWS
Monday September 18 2017
D’Ambrosio & Dalbert in for Bologna
By Football Italia staff

Inter full-backs Danilo D’Ambrosio and Dalbert have been passed fit to face Bologna on Tuesday.

The pair were forced off during Inter’s 2-0 win at Crotone over the weekend with knocks, but they have shaken them off in time for the trip to Emilia-Romagna.

Other than that, Joao Cancelo remains sidelined with a knee injury and Assane Gnoukouri has yet to return from a heart condition.

Inter squad for Bologna: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni; Ranocchia, Santon, Miranda, Dalbert, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Nagatomo, Vanheusden; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Vecino, Valero, Brozovic: Icardi, Karamoh, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Pinamonti

