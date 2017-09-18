Crotone fined after Inter game

By Football Italia staff

Crotone have been fined €5,000 after fans threw bottles at Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The Nerazzurri took a 2-0 win over the Squali on Saturday afternoon, maintaining a 100 per cent start to the Serie A season.

However, some of the home fans launched “half-full” bottles toward Handanovic and Spalletti, for which the Lega Serie A has fined the club €5,000.

Fiorentina have also been hit with a €1,500 fine for delaying the start of the second half of their 2-1 win over Bologna.

Verona’s Samuel Souprayen was the only player sent-off at the weekend, and he’s been given a one match ban for collecting two bookings in the loss to Roma.

Crotone captain Alex Cordaz has been warned for dissent, with a €1,500 fine on top because he’s the club captain.

Udinese Coach Luigi Del Neri’s assistant, Giuseppe Ferazzoli, has been given a one-match touchline ban for leaving his technical area and insulting the match officials.