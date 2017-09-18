Howedes in Juventus group

By Football Italia staff

Benedikt Howedes trained with the Juventus group today, but Mattia De Sciglio continues to struggle with an ankle injury.

German centre-back Howedes joined the Bianconeri last month, but was carrying a minor injury.

However, the club’s official website confirms that he trained with the rest of his teammates today, ahead of the midweek game with Fiorentina.

De Sciglio, however, will not be taking part as he has “a partial lesion on the lower tibial-peronal joint”.

The full-back will continue to be monitored on a daily basis, but “further tests will be needed to exclude complications from microfracturing”.