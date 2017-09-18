Schick injured again

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Roma striker Patrik Schick will miss the match with Benevento, as he’s struggling with a muscular injury.

The Czech international joined the Giallorossi this summer, but had missed most of pre-season as he recovered from a heart inflammation.

It would appear that has affected his muscles, as he missed the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid due to a thigh injury.

Now Sky is reporting that he’ll miss Benevento, having pulled up with a hip flexor injury in training, and he’ll have scans in the coming days.

Radja Nainggolan is also thought to have a slight niggle, and while he’ll be in the squad for Wednesday’s game, it’s unlikely the Belgian will play from the start.