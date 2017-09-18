NEWS
Monday September 18 2017
Schick injured again
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Roma striker Patrik Schick will miss the match with Benevento, as he’s struggling with a muscular injury.

The Czech international joined the Giallorossi this summer, but had missed most of pre-season as he recovered from a heart inflammation.

It would appear that has affected his muscles, as he missed the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid due to a thigh injury.

Now Sky is reporting that he’ll miss Benevento, having pulled up with a hip flexor injury in training, and he’ll have scans in the coming days.

Radja Nainggolan is also thought to have a slight niggle, and while he’ll be in the squad for Wednesday’s game, it’s unlikely the Belgian will play from the start.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies