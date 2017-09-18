‘Fiorentina respect Bernardeschi choice’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina legend Giancarlo Antognoni notes Federico Bernardeschi “isn’t playing much” but “we respect his choice” to leave for Juventus.

The winger joined the Bianconeri in the summer in a €40m deal, but so far he’s managed just four substitute appearances, with only 19 Serie A minutes.

The Viola travel to Turin to face the champions on Wednesday, and their club manager was asked about Bernardeschi’s decision to move.

“He’s not playing much right now, but when you go to a big club the chances of finding space are reduced,” Antognoni pointed out to Sky.

“He’ll slowly insert himself, he’s made his choice and it must be respected. I wish him well, I hope he finds more space and satisfaction, but only after the game against Fiorentina!”