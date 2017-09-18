Gonalons: ‘I’ll return to Lyon one day’

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons has “no regrets” about joining Roma, but admits he wants to return to Lyon one day.

The midfielder spent his whole career with OL before making the move to Italy this summer, and wants to end his career back in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

“I have no regrets,” Gonalons said, discussing his departure on Canal Football Plus.

“I gave everything for this club, even if I had other dreams and wishes that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to be the [Francesco] Totti or [Daniele] De Rossi of OL.

“My wish was to finish my career with the club, and leaving did something to me. People know me and they know the love I have for OL, Lyon is everything for me.

“I keep up to date with them, I’m completely behind the team.

“Would I go back one day? Yes, it’s something I want. The club didn’t shut the door, we discussed it…”

Gonalons is yet to make his competitive debut for the Giallorossi, failing to come off the bench for the 3-0 win over Verona on Saturday night.