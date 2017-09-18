Dybala: ‘All goals worth the same’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala insists all his Juventus goals “are worth the same” and discusses free-kick challenges with Miralem Pjanic.

The forward scored a hat-trick at the weekend to take his tally to 10 for the season already, and he sat down with the Bianconeri’s official television channel tonight to discuss the season so far.

“I like all my goal, because they’re worth the same,” Dybala pointed out on JTV.

“The important thing is that they help the team. Some are more beautiful, others less, but what matters is that they’re important.

“I train a lot, I bet a lot with Miralem on free-kicks. I have to score so I can win the challenge! Right now I’m ahead, but he’s dangerous…

“The second goal against Sassuolo? In my opinion it was one of the most beautiful, I don’t often score these types of goals.

“I didn’t have much time and space to decide what to do, so I robbed the goalkeeper of time. He was surprised, he didn’t expect that goal even though he got down quickly.”

That was La Joya’s second hat-trick of the season, what does he do with the match balls?

“They’re at home. I like to keep them close, on the couch. If my mum hasn’t taken them then they’ll still be there.

“The applause from the Sassuolo fans? It’s nice when people appreciate your play, I have the utmost respect for my teammates and opponents.

“I try to do my best and have fun.

“Lionel Messi’s hat-tricks? As I said yesterday, Messi has his story, his goals, and I have mine. We’re two different players.

“He’s won a lot, and I hope to do that too.”