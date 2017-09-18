NEWS
Monday September 18 2017
‘Dybala? Viola must stop Juve first…’
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina goalkeeper Marco Sportiello calls Paulo Dybala “a great player” but “we have to stop Juventus first…”

The Viola take on the champions in Turin on Wednesday night, with Dybala having already scored eight Serie A goals this season.

“He’s a great player in great form,” Sportiello acknowledged on TgR Toscana.

“I think we have to stop Juve first though, before the Argentine. The Bianconeri have world class players, but we’ll try.

“Federico Chiesa? He has important quality, on a human level too. He needs to work calmly, he’ll definitely have a great career.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies