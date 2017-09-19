On This Day: Del Piero’s first Juventus goal

By Football Italia staff

On this day in 1993, Alessandro Del Piero scored his first goal for Juventus in a 4-0 win over Reggiana.



The young forward had joined the Bianconeri from Padova in the summer of 1993, making his debut against Foggia on September 12.



On the following weekend, Giovanni Trapattoni’s side took an early 3-0 lead against Reggiana at the Stadio Delle Alpi.

Fabrizio Ravanelli broke the deadlock after 11 minutes, with Andreas Moller making it two just two minutes later.

Roberto Baggio added a third just after the half-hour mark, putting the result beyond doubt by half-time.

With 10 minutes of the match to go, Trapattoni opted to take of Ravanelli, sending on the young Del Piero in his place.

Just a minute later, the future World Cup winner latched onto a bouncing ball which split the Reggiana defence.

Wearing the number 16 shirt, Del Piero fired a left-footed half-volley beyond Andrea Sardini for his first goal in the famous black and white stripes.

It would prove to be the first of many, with Del Piero going on to become a Juve legend, breaking Giampiero Boniperti’s goalscoring record and eventually hitting 290 for the Old Lady.

David Trezeguet, Pinturicchio's former striker partner and Juve's top foreign goalscorer, also scored his first for the club on this day in 2000, a headed winner against Panathinaikos in the Champions League.