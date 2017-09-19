NEWS
Tuesday September 19 2017
‘Take Dybala to North Korea!’
By Football Italia staff

Italian senator Antonio Razzi has a bizarre idea for solving the North Korea crisis - “I want to bring Paulo Dybala”.

The Forza Italia politician is a Juventus fan, and has attracted controversy in the past for praising Kim Jong-Un and claiming work camps in the country are in fact tomato greenhouses.

“I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I’m also trying with [pop group] Il Volo,” Razzi said on Radio Cusano Campus.

“I know that Kim Jong-Un is very passionate about sports and music, that’s why I’m trying to get the Juventus superstar involved.

“If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they’d have to put up big screens too.

“It would be a national party.”

