‘Conditions in place for Roma stadium’

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s Minister for Sport believes “there are all the conditions in place for the Stadio della Roma to be realised”.

The Giallorossi have been trying to get a new ground built in the Tor di Valle area of the city for several years, but initial plans were knocked back and had to be revised.

“There are all the conditions in place for the Stadio della Roma to be realised,” Luca Lotti told Il Romanista.

“My position on this has been clear from the beginning and, unlike others, I’ve never changed. I’m in favour of the new Roma ground and I hope other cities can also create the conditions to realise new stadiums.

“Building modern and safe structures will do well for our football, I’m convinced of that.”