Montella: ‘Andre Silva will start’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella says his “only certainty” is that André Silva will start against Spal.

The Rossoneri face the newly-promoted side at San Siro, and the Portuguese striker will be given the chance to impress from the start.

“Silva was involved on Sunday, he felt the win even if he didn’t play,” Montella said in his pre-match Press conference.

“Today the only certainty in terms of who will start is him. Now I’m considering the second player who could play tomorrow, there could even be a midfielder in behind him.

“We’re on the way to defining a structure, but there won’t be a definitive team. In a squad you need everyone.

“You can’t neglect a player for months and then expect them to integrate right away. Every player will be considered, and that’s what will make the difference for the squad in the long term.

“[Hakan] Calhanoglu is an attacking midfielder, he has been and will be great for the forwards. He gives us an important directness.

“He and [Giacomo] Bonaventura can play together, and Calhanoglu can play further forward in this system.

“In any team, internal competitiveness is crucial, first they [the squad] have to accept it’s better for them and for the Coach.

“We have the ability to alternate players in terms of their features, or their physicality. We need freshness, especially among the strikers.”

Spal are newly promoted, but Montella isn’t expecting an easy game tomorrow.

“It’s a match which will be resolved by individual players, with shots from outside the box and winning the 50-50s in midfield, of which there will be many.

“They’re a very organised team, a complete team given their size. We need to be mentally prepared, understand the kind of game it’ll be and not be frenzied.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Leonardo [Semplici], he often comes to our training and I’m delighted to see him again in Serie A.

“I have to compliment him, they deserved their promotions. They’re a team who are very organised and compact and really difficult to play against, which they’ve shown.”

Antonio Cassano today compared Paulo Dybala to the Milan boss, and the tactician was asked what he thought of those comparisons.

“I can see myself in his movement,” Montella admitted.

“I’ve known him since he was playing in Argentina. [Catania sporting director Pietro] Lo Monaco told me he’d seen a player identical to me and I asked him to buy him for me.

“Palermo took him for big money though.”

Rossoneri legend Zvonimir Boban had some mild criticism of the team, saying there were no superstars in the squad.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Boban, we have a great relationship and I’ll always value his opinion.

“Our goal is to be competitive and achieve our stated goals, which is basically what Boban said.”