EDF: ‘Nainggolan out for Benevento’

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco says Radja Nainggolan “almost certainly” won’t face Benevento tomorrow.

The Belgian midfielder is struggling with a minor injury, and he’ll be rested ahead of the weekend game with Udinese.

“Radja almost certainly won’t feature,” Di Francesco confirmed in his pre-match Press conference.

“He’s got some tendon issues and he should be back for Udinese. It’s normal that with our workload there will be some difficulties.

“As for [Patrik] Schick he came to Roma after barely five training sessions with the ball at Sampdoria. He wasn’t ready to play.

“Now he’s got this new niggle, which may well keep him out of the coming matches and I hope he’ll recover soon.

“Alessandro Florenzi? It’d be a risk to put him in this game from the start, with Udinese he could be back from the start.

“In this game [Cengiz] Under won’t play as a striker, in the future we’ll see. Dzeko will play.

“With regard to Maxime Gonalons, I’ve wanted to play him and now his time has come. He’s grown a lot.

“He has to balance the team and he’ll help us a lot, he’ll play from the first minute tomorrow.”

Some pundits are already writing the Giallorossi out of the Scudetto race, despite amassing 87 points last season under Luciano Spalletti.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, I hope I can change the perception. We’ve played three games though, so I think it’s premature.

“We’re thinking about winning tomorrow, but I don’t think it’s right to analyse things now.

“Max Allegri says it’ll take 90 points to win the Scudetto? Beyond the points, the most important thing is to win it.

“I’m always hearing about 87 points, but what matters is to do something important. That said, if it’s not 90 points it’ll be close to that.”

The former Sassuolo Coach has been accused of being a tactical fundamentalist, who doesn’t much care about the defensive side of the game.

“Those who say I’m a fundamentalist and a Zdenek Zeman disciple are misinformed,” Di Francesco said.

“I act on what I see, what counts is the ability to reach situations and matches. Those who say I don’t care about the defensive phase doesn’t know what I’m doing.

“After that you can be successful or not, but working on the defensive phase doesn’t mean just working with the defenders, but with the whole team.

“The defensive phase often determines how likely you are to score. Napoli scored three goals against Benevento by intercepting the ball, just like we did with the first goal against Verona.

“Football is made of the defensive phase. Anyone who thinks I underestimate the defensive phase is wrong.”