Eriksson: ‘Lazio my best years’

By Football Italia staff

Sven-Goran Eriksson says his best years were at Lazio, but laments “when people hear my name they only think about women”.

The Swedish Coach won the Scudetto with the Biancocelesti before taking the England job, and he’s currently unemployed after leaving Shenzhen FC.

“The best years of my life were probably when I went to Rome, with the great Lazio,” Eriksson told Expressen.

“I’d like people to think of football and all the positive things I’ve done when they hear my name, but sadly some people just think about women when they hear my name.

“For example I was never unfaithful to Nancy [Dell’Olio] because we weren’t married. That was my reasoning, but the English Press didn’t see it that way. What can I do? I fall in love easily...

“I had the most fun in England, but you’d have paparazzi outside the mansion, sitting in boats or lying in the bushes and taking pictures. That part wasn’t so fun.

“My next job? I definitely won’t take one for the money.”