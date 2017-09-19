Pioli: ‘Dybala the number one danger’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Stefano Pioli admits Paulo Dybala is Juventus’ danger man but “it would be a mistake to focus on an individual”.

The Argentine forward scored a hat-trick against Sassuolo on Sunday to take his tally to eight goals in four Serie A games, and the Viola visit Turin tomorrow night.

“Is Dybala the number one danger?” Pioli considered in his pre-match Press conference.

“Without a doubt, he’s the most in-form Juventus player. He has a great quality, but it would be a mistake to focus on an individual, Juventus have a lot of weapons in their arsenal.

“We need to make sure that fewer playable balls get to the Bianconeri forwards, we need to be very attentive.

“We’re a growing team, and we have to play positively against a very strong opponent. The team will be decisive, we’ll need to work well in every phase of play.

“We’ll have to suffer, but we’re ready.

“Federico Bernardeschi? I have no regrets, the situation was clear when I came. He’s a quality player, but the players I have available are just as strong.”

Fiorentina have almost entirely changed their squad over the summer, with a lot of youngsters now making up Pioli’s team.

“The carefree attitude of the youngsters can be a weapon for us. We respect Juventus, but we’re aware we can play a great match.

“We need to play with personality, to play well against the big teams we have to use the ball well. Juventus always push right from the start, so we have to be ready for that.

“In their two home games so far they’ve won without conceding a goal, they don’t have many weak points and are an example to follow.

“They all sacrifice, and that should be an example for everyone.

“The team knows they have to give their all on the pitch, and I’m sure they will. The game with Juventus is an important one, and they’re sure to give over 100 per cent. That’s just what you have to do to get a result against Juventus.

“The lads know very well what this match means for the Viola fans. The lads live in the city, they know how important this match is.

“We’re fired-up, there’s no doubt about that.

“My team? [Juventus Coach Max] has said Buffon won’t play. I’ll say that [Marco] Sportiello will.”