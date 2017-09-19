Gasp: 'Atalanta focus on Crotone'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini warns Atalanta “cannot get the wrong approach” against Crotone and has Leonardo Spinazzola back.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“After our results against Sassuolo and Chievo, we need to be more consistent,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“This is a game that must be seen as decisive and we cannot get the wrong approach. In order to win, we must play very well, with great concentration and determination.

“Last season, Crotone fully deserved to secure their Serie A status and are well-organised, but it’s a match we cannot get wrong. It is very important to gain some momentum and give substance to our campaign.”

Gasperini had his first senior professional coaching job at Crotone from 2003 to 2004 and again from 2005 to 2006.

“Meeting Crotone is always satisfying for me, as I am happy to have worked there.”

Spinazzola is in the Atalanta squad for the first time this season after a contract dispute and injury concerns, while Robin Gosens also returns, so only Joao Schmidt is unavailable.

Atalanta squad for Crotone: Bastoni, Berisha, Caldara, Castagne, Cornelius, Cristante, De Roon, Freuler, Gollini, Gomez, Gosens, Haas, Hateboer, Ilicic, Kurtic, Mancini, Masiello, Melegoni, Orsolini, Palomino, Petagna, Rossi, Spinazzola, Toloi, Vido