Montolivo out for Milan-SPAL

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo has joined Luca Antonelli and Andrea Conti on the absentee list for Milan against SPAL.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Conti is out for six months following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Veteran midfielder Montolivo is suffering from a slight muscular problem and is not in the squad named by Vincenzo Montella to face Spal.

Neither is Antonelli, but Gabriel Paletta does get his first call-up of the season.

The defender had been on the exit list and returned to action at the weekend for the Milan Primavera youth team, losing the derby with Inter.

Milan squad for SPAL: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri; Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, Andre Silva, Suso