Line-ups: Bologna-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter aim for a fifth consecutive Serie A victory as they visit Bologna with Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Joao Mario.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri have a 100 per cent record after four rounds, sitting joint top of the table with Juventus and Napoli.

It is the best ever start to a Serie A season for Luciano Spalletti and he could break away in this midweek round, as tomorrow night Juve host Fiorentina and Napoli visit Lazio.

Only Joao Cancelo is still on the treatment table, as Davide Santon is back for a spot on the bench.

The 4-2-3-1 formation is confirmed with very little squad rotation, as Dalbert makes way for Yuto Nagatomo and that is the only change from the side that beat Crotone on Saturday.

There were rumours Marcelo Brozovic would start, but he cannot move Joao Mario from his spot.

Icardi leads the way, even if he has already shaved off his bleach blond hair, with Perisic and Antonio Candreva.

Bologna have a lot of fitness problems to contend with, as Sebastien De Maio and Mattia Destro are not at their best.

Ladislav Krejci, Cesar Falletti, Vasilis Torosidis, Domenico Maietta and Cheick Keita are unavailable.

Rodrigo Palacio is surprisingly on the bench, as Bruno Petkovic leads the attack, supported by Federico Di Francesco and Simone Verdi.

Bologna have not beaten Inter at all since a 1-0 result at San Siro in March 2013, managing three draws and four losses between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The last time the Nerazzurri lost at the Dall’Ara was 2-1 in February 2002.

Bologna: Mirante; Mbaye, Gonzalez, Helander, Masina; Donsah, Pulgar, Poli; Verdi, Petkovic, Di Francesco

Bologna bench: Da Costa, Ravaglia, De Maio, Brignani, Krafth, Frabotta, Crisetig, Nagy, Taider, Okwonkwo, Palacio, Destro

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Ranocchia, Vanheusden, Santon, Dalbert, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Karamoh, Eder, Pinamonti

Ref: Di Bello