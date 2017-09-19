NEWS
Tuesday September 19 2017
Icardi: 'Inter can't be arrogant'
By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi warned Inter “mustn’t be arrogant” as they visit Bologna this evening to maintain their perfect record.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We mustn’t be arrogant, it’s important to keep our feet on the ground, do our work and win. We mustn’t be presumptuous,” Icardi told Mediaset Premium.

“We mustn’t look at the fixture list, just ensure we get to the break for international duty in a good condition so we can play the derby in the best way.

“There are still three games to go before we take on Milan, then we can prepare for the toughest tests.”

Icardi bleached his hair blond last week, but has already now shaved it all off. After confessing he'd completed the haircut himself, did he think it was bad luck considering he failed to score against Crotone?

“I scored five goals this season and I’m very happy. As long as the team wins, that is what matters, not whether I score the goal.”

