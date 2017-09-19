Mbaye: 'Points and performances'

Bologna defender Ibrahima Mbaye hopes they can get “points as well as performances” against Inter this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We lost the last couple of games, but played well nonetheless. Now we need to get points as well as performances,” the defender told Inter Channel and Mediaset Premium.

“We know that Inter are a great side, but we’ll push them to the end.”

The 22-year-old was brought to Italy by the Inter youth academy in 2011, going on loan spells to Livorno and Bologna before he was sold to the Rossoblu in 2015.

“Of course, this is a club that gave me a great deal at the start of my career, but today I play for Bologna and am focused on my team.”