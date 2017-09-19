Semplici: 'SPAL frightened of Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Semplici concedes SPAL are “frightened” of tomorrow night’s opponents Milan, “but we need points.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“More than our own mental state, what I am frightened of is Milan,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“They are a very strong side who invested a great deal over the summer. Plus they have an excellent tactician who I know well from Vincenzo Montella’s time in Florence.”

SPAL suffered back-to-back defeats against Inter and Cagliari, but are in their first top flight campaign for almost 50 years.

“We are well aware that our journey in Serie A will go through many defeats and perhaps some have forgotten where we came from. We must stay relaxed and shake off all the negativity of the last result.

“Another very tough match awaits us and we’ve got to remain united in order to achieve safety. The only thing I didn’t like about the Cagliari game was the result, because the lads gave their all and created numerous scoring opportunities.

“We have the smallest budget in Serie A, but I am convinced that we can secure safety with this group.”

Alex Meret, Marios Oikonomou, Sergio Floccari and Luca Rizzo are still out of action.