Child dies in Juventus Soccer Academy

By Football Italia staff

A nine-year-old boy has died after goalposts fell on him during a Juventus Soccer Academy session in New York City.

According to the New York Daily News, Tommaso Cerase was taking part in the Juve programme in the High School in West 50th Street.

He was playing in goal and appeared to jump up to swing on the bar, in the style of Gigi Buffon, when the goalposts toppled over and landed on his face as he fell backwards.

Cerase also struck the back of his head on the wooden gym floor at Park West High School on Sunday morning.

“Sources said there were six adults in the gym at the time — three parents and three members of the Juventus Academy, which runs the soccer program.

“Neither they nor the 10 or so kids there for soccer practice saw the tragedy unfold. A source said the organization that obtained the permit to use the space supplied the equipment.”