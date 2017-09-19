HT: Inter trail at the Dall'Ara

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi’s scorcher has given Bologna a deserved half-time lead over Inter, whose 100 per cent record is at risk.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

Luciano Spalletti made just one change to the side that beat Crotone on Saturday, Yuto Nagatomo in for Dalbert, as they were looking for a fifth consecutive victory to stay on top of the table. The hosts missed Ladislav Krejci, Cesar Falletti, Vasilis Torosidis and Cheick Keita.

Bologna have not beaten Inter at all since a 1-0 result at San Siro in March 2013, managing three draws and four losses between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The last time the Nerazzurri lost at the Dall’Ara was 2-1 in February 2002.

It was a bright start, as Antonio Candreva’s pull-back went behind Joao Mario, then Federico Di Francesco cut in from the left to curl inches past the near top corner.

Bologna grew in confidence, as on eight minutes Simone Verdi thumped the upright from a tight angle, with the aid of Samir Handanovic’s fingertips, and Erick Pulgar drilled the rebound just wide.

Verdi cut inside from the left again to fire over the bar, then failed to get his finish on target when pouncing on a terrible Handanovic clearance.

Yuto Nagatomo drilled wide and Handanovic beat away a Verdi free kick, but Bologna took a fully deserved lead when Verdi surged forward from midfield and unleashed a left-foot scorcher from 25 metres.

Verdi’s confidence was up and his volley charged down, but Inter struggled to keep the ball for any period of time. On the stroke of half-time, Mauro Icardi just failed to get on the end of an Ivan Perisic cross.

Bologna 1-0 Inter (Half-Time)

Verdi 32 (B)

Bologna: Mirante; Mbaye, Gonzalez, Helander, Masina; Donsah, Pulgar, Poli; Verdi, Petkovic, Di Francesco

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Ref: Di Bello