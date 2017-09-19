Moratti buys out Thohir from Inter?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports that Inter President Erick Thohir will sell his 31 per cent shares to former patron Massimo Moratti.

According to Telelombardia, Thohir is ready to leave the club after originally buying it from Moratti in October 2013.

Thohir has been increasingly absent from the Nerazzurri decision process, acting as minority shareholder with Suning Group taking full control.

Moratti sold his remaining shares to Suning Group, but remains interested in his beloved side’s progress and could buy his way back in to replace Indonesian businessman Thohir.

This evening’s reports suggest the deal could be done as early as next month.