Tuesday September 19 2017
Giampaolo: 'Nothing for granted'
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo does not want to take “anything for granted” as they visit troubled Hellas Verona.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“The thing that worries me is that nothing is easy in football,” said Giampaolo in his Press conference.

“Crotone were more than even with Inter until the final 10 minutes. If you don’t play with the right focus and attitude, you can lose even to Serie B teams.

“Samp must be competitive in every area. We only know that we are facing a side that has had poor results so far, but will be extremely concentrated and determined. There is nothing to be taken for granted and it will be a very difficult game.

“I don’t know what to expect, as Verona are likely to make many changes. I have to be concentrated on my own team’s performance.”

Sampdoria squad for Verona: Hutvagner, Puggioni, Tozzo; Andersen, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Murru, Regini, Sala, Silvestre, Strinic; Alvarez, Barreto, Capezzi, Linetty, Praet, Ramírez, Torreira, Verre; Caprari, Kownacki, Quagliarella, Zapata

