Eder: 'Inter dropped two points'

By Football Italia staff

Eder explained the penalty incident in Bologna, but admits the 1-1 draw was “two dropped points” for Inter.

Mauro Icardi converted the late spot-kick at the Stadio Dall’Ara after a Simone Verdi long-range strike.

“We knew that Bologna would cause us problems, just as they did with Napoli, but we are Inter and these are two dropped points,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“Napoli want the Champions League, they came here and they won. We knew it was tough and we knew that we had to win. On the other hand, when you don’t win, it is important not to lose. We had a good second half.

“We should’ve started stronger, must improve in certain aspects and keep the focus on our objective, which is Champions League qualification.”

Eder earned the contentious spot-kick, as he was running away from goal when Ibrahima Mbaye tripped and accidentally landed with his arm on the forward’s heel.

“He touched me on the ankle, but the important thing was to win.”