Spalletti: 'Inter draw not a scandal'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti concedes Inter “didn’t do it with much quality or sharpness, but the team did react” in a draw with Bologna.

It required a controversial late Mauro Icardi penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Dall’Ara, wiping out a Simone Verdi solo strike.

“We were slower than usual, unable to make the move ball well in vertical lines, especially in midfield, so we gave Bologna the chance to close down our channels,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“In the second half, we did better, but overall if you move the ball that slowly against an organised side, you make it easier for them.

“Tonight we seemed to have the right intentions the way we prepared for the game. Then we pushed too much on the midfield passing, almost always passing it back again after we’d found the opening to push forward.

“We also needed more determination and grit in the challenges and passes to force our way through.”

Roberto Donadoni was furious at the penalty, which saw Ibrahima Mbaye trip up and accidentally land with his arm on the back of Eder’s ankle.

“I think it’s an exaggeration to say Bologna were robbed, but if they had won, we wouldn’t have been able to complain. I also don’t find it scandalous that we equalised. We had the chance to take the lead after 55 seconds and threw that away.

“Bologna pressed us, we risked losing the ball and being caught on the counter when pressed high. We are a team who tend to lower the intensity level, because in general that is our tendency, but we did well in the second half.

“You could tell after the equaliser that the players ran to get the ball, as they wanted to turn it around completely. We didn’t always do it well, but we certainly tried in the second half. We need to be more consistent, more determined in pushing our way through, because at that time we go too deep. We need to find the solution to increase the pace and combative status of this side.

“In my view, the reaction in the second half was a good one. After Eder came on, we kept the ball better, stayed in their half more. We didn’t do it with much quality or sharpness, but we tried and the team did react. Admittedly, that’s not enough and we must do more.

“Nobody gifts you anything, you have no right to points if you’ve won two or three in a row. If anything, that’s an alarm bell that the others are out to get you and you must raise your game.”

Icardi failed to score on Saturday against Crotone, but did convert a penalty tonight with his newly-shaved head.

“He scored tonight, so we’ll shave his head every day now…” smiled Spalletti.