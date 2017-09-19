Verdi: 'Bologna deserved more'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi insists Bologna “proved on the field we deserved more” than Inter in tonight’s draw, but admits he didn’t belong at Milan.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring at the Stadio Dall’Ara with a ferocious strike from distance, having also hit the woodwork with the aid of a Samir Handanovic save.

The Nerazzurri grabbed a 1-1 result thanks to a very controversial penalty, as Ibrahima Mbaye slipped and landed with his arm on Eder’s heel as they were running away from the goal.

“I think on the field we proved that we deserved more. I’ll have to look at the penalty again, because there remain many doubts over the whole situation,” Verdi told Mediaset Premium.

“We had the feeling the only way Inter were going to score against us was with a dead ball situation. There are regrets we only got a point and we deserved more, but there were quite a few tonight who hadn’t played for a while and put in a great performance.”

Verdi has impressed at Bologna and Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura was in the stands this evening.

“I’d be a liar to say the Nazionale wasn’t an objective. I didn’t know the Coach was here tonight. My performance was thanks to my teammates, as the group is so important for us.

“It is what I do on the pitch that will confirm if I am worthy of the Italy shirt or a place at the World Cup.”

Verdi came up through the Milan youth academy, but was sold to Bologna after several loan spells.

“Milan did what they had to do, which was try to help me grow and send me around. I didn’t prove I deserved to wear that shirt, so of course our paths had to separate. I have found the ideal environment for me at Bologna and feel like I’m getting better every day.

“I can also play as a support striker, but think the role where I do best is cutting in from the right to shoot with my left foot.”