Liveblog: Serie A Midweek Madness

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s nine Serie A games, including Benevento-Roma, Lazio-Napoli, Juventus-Fiorentina and Milan-SPAL.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

It all begins at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) when Roma try to build momentum as they visit a Benevento side rooted to the foot of the table.

All the other games are at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), as leaders Juventus host old rivals Fiorentina in one of Italian football’s biggest grudge matches.

Lazio v Napoli is fascinating for many reasons, as the Partenopei want to maintain their 100 per cent Serie A start to the season and the Aquile are unbeaten in all competition this term.

It’s also a battle between Ciro Immobile and Dries Mertens for the Capocannoniere crown and sees two free-scoring sides face off.

Milan try to close the gap on the top of the table as they take on new boys SPAL at San Siro.

Atalanta-Crotone, Verona-Sampdoria, Cagliari-Sassuolo, Genoa-Chievo and Udinese-Torino complete an action-packed evening.

