Genoa takeover talks continue

By Football Italia staff

Talks between Enrico Preziosi and Giulio Gallazzi over the Genoa takeover are said to be continuing today.

The Griffon patron is looking to sell the club to Gallazzi’s SRI Group, but the deal appeared to be in jeopardy last week.

Now Il Secolo XIX is reporting that talks will take place over the next two days behind closed doors, as the two men look to thrash out a deal.

Preziosi acquired Genoa in 2003, and proved a controversial figure as the club was relegated to Serie C1 in 2005 for match fixing against Venezia.