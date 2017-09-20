Cancelo back for Benevento?

By Football Italia staff

Joao Cancelo could make his Inter return against Benevento in Week 7, according to reports.

The Portuguese full-back joined on loan from Valencia this summer, but he was injured on international duty having played just six minutes for the Nerazzurri.

It was expected he’d be out until after the next international break, but this morning’s Corriere dello Sport believes he’s aiming to be fit for the Derby della Madonnina with Milan on October 15.

As a result Cancelo is aiming to make his comeback away at Benevento two weeks before that, as well as accepting any Portugal call-up.

That would have the right-back in top condition to face the Rossoneri.