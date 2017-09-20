Serie A stars nominated for World XI

By Football Italia staff

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon and Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci are among the Serie A stars nominated for the FIFPro World XI.

FIFPro and its affiliated player associations invited professional footballers worldwide to pick a team of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers who were the best at their position during the 2016-2017 season.

The players who received the most votes have been put on a 55-man shortlist, with the final 2016-17 XI to be revealed at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on October 23.

There are 13 Real Madrid players nominated for the team, as well as three from Juventus, the side they defeated in the Champions League final last year.

The Bianconeri stars nominated are goalkeeper Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.

Bonucci is also included on the list, having spent last season with the Bianconeri before moving to San Siro in the summer.

Italian international Marco Verratti has also been included.

FIFPro World XI shortlist:

Goalkeepers:

Gianluigi Buffon - Italy, Juventus

David de Gea - Spain, Manchester United

Keylor Navas - Costa Rica, Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer - Germany, Bayern Munich

Jan Oblak - Slovenia, Atlético Madrid

Defenders:

David Alaba - Austria, Bayern Munich

Jordi Alba - Spain, Barcelona

Dani Alves - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Jérôme Boateng - Germany, Bayern Munich

Leonardo Bonucci - Italy, Juventus/Milan

Dani Carvajal - Spain, Real Madrid

Giorgio Chiellini - Italy, Juventus

Diego Godín - Uruguay, Atlético Madrid

Mats Hummels - Germany, Bayern Munich

Phillipp Lahm - Germany, Bayern Munich/retired

David Luiz - Brazil, Chelsea

Marcelo - Brazil, Real Madrid

Javier Mascherano - Argentina, Barcelona

Pepe - Portugal, Real Madrid/Besiktaş

Gerard Piqué - Spain, Barcelona

Sergio Ramos - Spain, Real Madrid

Thiago Silva - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Samuel Umtiti - France, Barcelona

Antonio Valencia - Ecuador, Manchester United

Raphaël Varane - France, Real Madrid

Midfielders:

Thiago Alcântara - Spain, Bayern Munich

Sergio Busquets - Spain, Barcelona

Casemiro - Brazil, Real Madrid

Philippe Coutinho - Brazil, Liverpool FC

Eden Hazard - Belgium, Chelsea

Andrés Iniesta - Spain, Barcelona

Isco - Spain, Real Madrid

N'Golo Kanté - France, Chelsea

Toni Kroos - Germany, Real Madrid

Nemanja Matić - Serbia, Chelsea/Manchester United

Luka Modrić - Croatia, Real Madrid

Mesut Özil - Germany, Arsenal

Paul Pogba - France, Manchester United

Marco Verratti - Italy, Paris Saint-Germain

Arturo Vidal - Chile, Bayern Munich

Forwards:

Gareth Bale - Wales, Real Madrid

Karim Benzema - France, Real Madrid

Edinson Cavani - Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala - Argentina, Juventus

Antoine Griezmann - France, Atlético Madrid

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Sweden, Manchester United

Harry Kane - England, Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski - Poland, Bayern Munich

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium, Manchester United

Kylian Mbappé - France, Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - Argentina, Barcelona

Neymar JR - Brazil, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal, Real Madrid

Alexis Sánchez - Chile, Arsenal

Luis Suárez - Uruguay, Barcelona