Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon and Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci are among the Serie A stars nominated for the FIFPro World XI.
FIFPro and its affiliated player associations invited professional footballers worldwide to pick a team of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers who were the best at their position during the 2016-2017 season.
The players who received the most votes have been put on a 55-man shortlist, with the final 2016-17 XI to be revealed at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on October 23.
There are 13 Real Madrid players nominated for the team, as well as three from Juventus, the side they defeated in the Champions League final last year.
The Bianconeri stars nominated are goalkeeper Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.
Bonucci is also included on the list, having spent last season with the Bianconeri before moving to San Siro in the summer.
Italian international Marco Verratti has also been included.
FIFPro World XI shortlist:
Goalkeepers:
Gianluigi Buffon - Italy, Juventus
David de Gea - Spain, Manchester United
Keylor Navas - Costa Rica, Real Madrid
Manuel Neuer - Germany, Bayern Munich
Jan Oblak - Slovenia, Atlético Madrid
Defenders:
David Alaba - Austria, Bayern Munich
Jordi Alba - Spain, Barcelona
Dani Alves - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Jérôme Boateng - Germany, Bayern Munich
Leonardo Bonucci - Italy, Juventus/Milan
Dani Carvajal - Spain, Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini - Italy, Juventus
Diego Godín - Uruguay, Atlético Madrid
Mats Hummels - Germany, Bayern Munich
Phillipp Lahm - Germany, Bayern Munich/retired
David Luiz - Brazil, Chelsea
Marcelo - Brazil, Real Madrid
Javier Mascherano - Argentina, Barcelona
Pepe - Portugal, Real Madrid/Besiktaş
Gerard Piqué - Spain, Barcelona
Sergio Ramos - Spain, Real Madrid
Thiago Silva - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Samuel Umtiti - France, Barcelona
Antonio Valencia - Ecuador, Manchester United
Raphaël Varane - France, Real Madrid
Midfielders:
Thiago Alcântara - Spain, Bayern Munich
Sergio Busquets - Spain, Barcelona
Casemiro - Brazil, Real Madrid
Philippe Coutinho - Brazil, Liverpool FC
Eden Hazard - Belgium, Chelsea
Andrés Iniesta - Spain, Barcelona
Isco - Spain, Real Madrid
N'Golo Kanté - France, Chelsea
Toni Kroos - Germany, Real Madrid
Nemanja Matić - Serbia, Chelsea/Manchester United
Luka Modrić - Croatia, Real Madrid
Mesut Özil - Germany, Arsenal
Paul Pogba - France, Manchester United
Marco Verratti - Italy, Paris Saint-Germain
Arturo Vidal - Chile, Bayern Munich
Forwards:
Gareth Bale - Wales, Real Madrid
Karim Benzema - France, Real Madrid
Edinson Cavani - Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala - Argentina, Juventus
Antoine Griezmann - France, Atlético Madrid
Zlatan Ibrahimović - Sweden, Manchester United
Harry Kane - England, Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski - Poland, Bayern Munich
Romelu Lukaku - Belgium, Manchester United
Kylian Mbappé - France, Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi - Argentina, Barcelona
Neymar JR - Brazil, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal, Real Madrid
Alexis Sánchez - Chile, Arsenal
Luis Suárez - Uruguay, Barcelona