Agnelli elected to UEFA committee

By Football Italia staff

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has officially been elected to the UEFA Executive Committee for a four-year term.

It was reported earlier today that the European Club Association President would be elected at the 13th Extraordinary Congress at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland.

“UEFA’s member associations ratified two representatives of the European Club Association (ECA) to sit on the UEFA Executive Committee as full members for a four-year term of office, Andrea Agnelli (Juventus FC/Italy) and Ivan Gazidis (Arsenal FC/England),” the European football governing body confirmed on its website.

“The Congress also elected Alexey Sorokin (Russia) by acclamation as a new European member of the FIFA Council for a term of office lasting until 2021.”