Naples billboard ‘bleaches’ Juventus shirt

By Football Italia staff

A company based near Naples has taken a lounge-in-cheek shot at Juventus, promising its bleach “removes any stain” with a picture of a Bianconero shirt.

Alba, which is headquartered in San Marco Evangelista in the province of Caserta, around half an hour outside of Naples.

Billboards in the city and in the surrounding area are now carrying an advert for the company’s bleach Candidalba, with a good-natured dig at Juve.

The image shows a black and white shirt being dipped into the bleach, with the submerged half completely white.

The slogan reads “removes any stain”.

“We’re aware that Juventus fans will appreciate this a bit less,” a spokesperson for Alba told giornalettismo.

“We hope they won’t get too angry though.”