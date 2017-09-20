NEWS
Wednesday September 20 2017
De Sciglio back in a month
By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s agent says the Juventus full-back will be “on the pitch in three to four weeks”.

The Italian international picked up an ankle injury during the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, and won’t be back until after the next international break.

“He suffered this injury in the Champions League, we’ll see him on the pitch in three to four weeks,” Donato Orgnoni said on Radio Crc.

“The Scudetto? I always see a very strong Juventus, and I see a rising Napoli. This year we finally have a league with three or four teams that will fight to win the title.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies