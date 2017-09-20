De Sciglio back in a month

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s agent says the Juventus full-back will be “on the pitch in three to four weeks”.

The Italian international picked up an ankle injury during the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, and won’t be back until after the next international break.

“He suffered this injury in the Champions League, we’ll see him on the pitch in three to four weeks,” Donato Orgnoni said on Radio Crc.

“The Scudetto? I always see a very strong Juventus, and I see a rising Napoli. This year we finally have a league with three or four teams that will fight to win the title.”