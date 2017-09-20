Sturaro to play at right-back?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could deploy Stefano Sturaro at right-back for tonight’s match with Fiorentina, reports suggest.

The Bianconeri welcome the Viola to Turin tonight, with Coach Massmiliano Allegri confirming yesterday that Wojciech Szczesny will replace Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

With the Derby della Mole and then the Champions League to come, there are likely to be other changes and Gazzetta dello Sport expects Stefano Sturaro to play at right-back.

He filled in there after Mattia De Sciglio’s injury against Barcelona, and Allegri said yesterday that the Italian international could “grow a lot” in that position.

Giorgio Chiellini is likely to be rested, so Daniele Rugani should partner Andrea Barzagli at the back.

With Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira still injured, Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi are expected to form a midfield pair.

In attack it’s likely to be a familiar line-up, with Gonzalo Higuain leading the line and Paulo Dybala just behind him.

Flanking La Joya will be Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado, with no space for ex-Fiorentina man Federico Bernardeschi.

Probable Juventus line-up: Szczesny; Sturaro, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Bentancur, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain