Wednesday September 20 2017
Ferrero: ‘Napoli Scudetto favourites’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero sees Napoli as Scudetto favourites, as Juventus “are not unbeatable”.

Both sides maintain perfect records ahead of this evening’s fixtures, and the Blucerchiati patron spoke to ANSA after attending last night’s Bologna-Inter game.

“Inter were a bit under-par, but Bologna are a good team,” Ferrero said.

“The Scudetto? Juventus are not unbeatable. Watch our for Napoli, who are my favourites.

“As for Sampdoria, we’re taking it a game at a time. I’m happy with the way the team is playing and we’re building something very important, also on a structural level.”

