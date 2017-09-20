Liverpool sweat on Can renewal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus target Emre Can has still not agreed a new deal with Liverpool, with reports there’s disagreement over a release clause.

The German international will be a free agent next summer, and the Bianconeri have been open about their desire to sign him.

While the Reds are keen to keep him at Anfield, there has so far been no agreement on a contract extension.

Now the Sun is reporting that Liverpool are willing to make him one of the best-paid players at Anfield, but Can and his agent are asking for a release clause which the club considers too low.

That raises the possibility of the midfielder leaving on a free when his contract expires, with the Old Lady certain to be interested.