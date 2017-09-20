Moratti: ‘I won’t buy out Thohir’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti insists “I’m absolutely not going to buy a stake from Erick Thohir”.

The oil tycoon sold 70 per cent of the club to the Indonesian businessman in 2013, before selling his remaining shares to allow the takeover by Suning Group.

It has been suggested that Thohir may be looking to sell his remaining 30 per cent shareholding, with the ex-President rumoured to be coming back on board.

“No, I’m absolutely not going to buy a stake in Inter from Erick Thohir,” Moratti insisted, speaking to ANSA.

“I already had 30 per cent of the club and then I gave it up to Thohir, why would I buy it back?”

Moratti was also asked about last night’s Bologna game, which saw the Nerazzurri draw 1-1 with Bologna at the Dall’Ara.

“I think Inter should be different to what we saw in Bologna yesterday. It was a pretty brutal game, maybe there was a bit of tiredness from the Crotone game.

“I’m sure it was just a blip though, because Inter have great players and a great Coach [Luciano Spalletti].”