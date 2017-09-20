Line-ups: Milan-Spal

By Football Italia staff

Milan use Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva at the head of a 3-5-2 formation against Alberto Paloschi's SPAL.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow all the action from tonight’s NINE Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri won every match this season between Serie A and the Europa League bar one, the 4-1 defeat at Lazio, and Coach Vincenzo Montella is still tinkering with his line-up.

Andrea Conti is out for six months following knee surgery, while Riccardo Montolivo, Luca Antonelli and Riccardo Montolivo are unavailable for this midweek round.

The 3-5-2 was tested out and Calhanoglu shone in a free role in the 5-1 thrashing of Austria Vienna, and he could well have the same behind Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic.

SPAL are in their first top flight campaign for almost 50 years and started strong with a draw at Lazio and win over Udinese, but lost their last two on the bounce.

Alex Meret, Marios Oikonomou, Sergio Floccari and Luca Rizzo are out of action, but ex-Milan striker Alberto Paloschi leads the attack with support from Mirco Antenucci, benching Marco Borriello.

Bartosz Salamon also spent time with the Rossoneri, while Dias Felipe and Alberto Grassi get their first starts for SPAL.

A victory tonight would make it the best Milan start to a season since 2003.

Milan: G Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez; Andre Silva, Kalinic

SPAL: Gomis; Salamon, Vignati, Felipe; Lazzari, Mora, Viviani, Grassi, Mattiello; Antenucci, Paloschi

Ref: Abisso