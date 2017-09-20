Line-ups: Juventus-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Juventus look to Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Bentancur and Stefano Sturaro as they host old rivals Fiorentina, with Giovanni Simeone and Cyril Thereau.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the action from all nine of tonight’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri have a 100 per cent record in Serie A, but were crushed 3-0 by Barcelona in the Champions League and lost 3-2 to Lazio in the Italian Super Cup.

Dybala has been carrying the side on his shoulders this season with a remarkable eight goals in four rounds, including two hat-tricks.

Max Allegri has to do without Mattia De Sciglio, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Marko Pjaca, but Benedikt Howedes returns to the bench.

There are numerous changes, including Wojciech Szczesny in goal, Sturaro as a right-back and Juan Cuadrado joining Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

The surprises are in midfield, where Bentancur gets another nod after his Barcelona start, but former Viola hero Federico Bernardeschi is on the bench.

Fiorentina seem to have found their feet after a nightmare start, winning back-to-back games against Verona and Bologna.

Simeone has form of scoring against Juve from his time at Genoa and is supported by Cyril Thereau and on-form Federico Chiesa.

Coach Stefano Pioli has never beaten Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri, managing three draws and 11 defeats. He lost his last 10 encounters with the Bianconeri on the trot, his teams scoring two goals and conceding 19. The last time Pioli escaped unbeaten against the Turin giants was Bologna’s 1-1 home draw in March 2012.

Fiorentina have found the net in each of their last three Serie A visits to Turin, but managed two 1-1 draws and seven defeats since their most recent victory here back in March 2008.

Juventus: Szczesny; Sturaro, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Bentancur, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Lichtsteiner, Douglas Costa, Pjanic, Caligara, Bernardeschi

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Laurini, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Veretout, Badelj; Benassi, Thereau, Chiesa; Simeone

Fiorentina bench: Dragowski, Milenkovic, Bruno Gaspar, Vitor Hugo, Cristoforo, Maxi Olivera, Eysseric, Sanchez, Zekhnini, Saponara, Gil Dias, Babacar

Ref: Doveri