Wednesday September 20 2017
Dzeko tortures Benevento
By Football Italia staff

Roma ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at the Stadio Vigorito, as Edin Dzeko scored two and provoked a pair of Benevento own goals.

The disastrous start to the campaign continues for Le Streghe, who have now lost all five of their Serie A games, scoring one goal.

Dzeko wreaked havoc in the defence, scoring two tap-ins from Bruno Peres and Aleksandar Kolarov crosses.

The own goals, by Fabio Lucioni and Lorenzo Venuti, came about because they were trying to stop the Bosnian doing precisely that from a couple of yards out.

Roma notch up a second consecutive victory and clean sheet to build some momentum.

